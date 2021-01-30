Father, son killed by SUV while crossing street in Clearwater

The son was pushing his father, who was in a wheelchair, across the street.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A father and son died after they were hit by an SUV while crossing the street.

George Pryor, 59, and 37-year-old Christopher Pryor were hit Friday night in the area of Court Street and S. Missouri Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Christopher was pushing his father in a wheelchair, who was pushing a shopping cart, police said. They were not at a traffic signal or in a crosswalk.

The SUV driver, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, remained on the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators, according to Clearwater police.