Father, son killed by SUV while crossing street in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A father and son died after they were hit by an SUV while crossing the street.
George Pryor, 59, and 37-year-old Christopher Pryor were hit Friday night in the area of Court Street and S. Missouri Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
Christopher was pushing his father in a wheelchair, who was pushing a shopping cart, police said. They were not at a traffic signal or in a crosswalk.
The SUV driver, a 52-year-old Tampa woman, remained on the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators, according to Clearwater police.
