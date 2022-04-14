Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces new immersive celebration on National Dolphin Day

The immersive celebration Dolphintopia will debut in June, 2022.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium made sure to stay on brand by announcing a new addition to the aquarium on National Dolphin Day.

What exactly was announced? A brand-new immersive celebration called Dolphintopia.

CMA will provide guests with a summer of "peace, love, and dolphins" after the debut of the new addition in June 2022.

Families and fans of water are invited to celebrate the facts, fiction, and fun of marine mammals. Guests will be able to explore the science of dolphins and their connections with humans throughout history.

"Dolphintopia will include unique dolphin art installations and activities, interactive shows exploring the intangible connection between humans and dolphins, and vibrant Instagrammable photo opportunities," aquarium leaders explained in a press release.

"The elements of this saltwater celebration will change throughout the summer offering annual members different experiences."

The celebration will be included with admission.

Want to hear some other good news? Guests can also visit the aquarium's resident dolphins to say hi!

CMA is currently home to five bottlenose dolphins: PJ, Apollo, Nicholas, Hemingway, and Hope. Hope is known for starring in "Dolphin Tale 2."

Alongside those five friends, two rough-toothed dolphins names Rex and Rudy are part of the CMA family.