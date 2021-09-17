Driver injured after school bus crash with students on board in Clearwater, police say

Clearwater Police say no one on the bus was hurt.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A collision between a car and a school bus Friday in Clearwater sent the car's driver to the hospital.

And the students on board the bus may be a bit shaken up after the crash, but are not hurt.

It happened around 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Drew Street and Highland Avenue in Clearwater, police say. A PT Cruiser and Pinellas County School bus collided.

Six students and three adults were on the bus when the crash happened. Officers say the students were headed to Calvin Hunsinger School when the crash happened.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was transported to Bayfront Health as a trauma alert but is said to have non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the investigators have cleared the roads.