Police: 2 Students stabbed at Countryside High School

The students are currently hospitalized. Parents are told not to come to the school before dismissal.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two students are in the hospital after they were stabbed at a high school in Clearwater, police say.

According to police, the stabbing happened around 11:20 a.m. at Countryside High School. The two students were taken to hospitals for treatment and their parents were notified.

The accused stabber is in custody, police say. The school is no longer in danger, the agency added.

Parts of the school are considered crime scenes and students are being kept in their classes in order to preserve those areas. Regular dismissal is still scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Police will assist, officers said.