It's been 41 years since the deadly Blackthorn collision in Tampa Bay

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s been 41 years since Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn tragedy, but the Coast Guard and the community have not forgotten.
On Thursday, the Coast Guard will hold a memorial to remember the 23 crew aboard who died when the cutter collided with a tanker near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Jan. 28, 1980.
It is one of the worst peacetime disasters in Coast Guard history.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will not be open to the community.
There be a wreath-laying by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, an honor platoon representing each lost soul, acknowledgment of each those killed on the Blackthorn, a gun salute and laying of roses.
