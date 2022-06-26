Coast Guard recuses 7 people after lightning strikes boat off Clearwater

Helicopter aircrew had to hoist the five women and two men off the boat to safety.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard recently rescued seven people on a boat off Clearwater after a lightning strike.

On Saturday, a 39-foot vessel was struck by lightning 100 feet offshore of Clearwater, a news release explains. The Coast Guard District Seven command center received an alert from the boat and was able to contact the owner's wife to figure out where they were.

According to the boat owner's wife, her husband and the other six people were part of a fishing tournament.

After finding the boat, helicopter aircrew had to hoist the five women and two men off the boat.

All seven of the boaters were taken to the air station unharmed where family was waiting for them, according to the Coast Guard.

"Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters," Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot, said in a statement. "Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

The Coast Guard says the boat owner is working with the commercial salvage to try to recover his boat.