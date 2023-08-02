First-ever drive-thru Wawa location in Florida to open in Largo

The store is set to open before the end of the year.

LARGO, Fla. — Have you ever craved a nice hoagie or smoothie from Wawa but loathed the thought of getting out of your car to get it? Well, you're in luck – the first-ever in Florida Wawa drive-thru location is coming to the Tampa Bay area.

As the popular convenience store continues to test out new concepts, another drive-thru location is opening up which allows customers to "experience and enjoy their favorite Wawa products while remaining inside their vehicle."

According to a Wawa representative, the new store in Largo will be a stand-alone drive-thru – this means there will be no gas station on site. This is the first location like this in the Sunshine State.

"Wawa is committed to testing and innovating new store formats to provide the greatest level of convenience for our customers," the representative said in a statement. "With this new Largo store, we plan to continue to test and learn from our drive-thru prototype while gathering feedback from our customers and associates."

The new Wawa location will take over the spot where a KFC once was, at 2530 East Bay Drive.