The cause of the outage is not yet known.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Thousands of Duke Energy customers lost power Thursday morning in the Clearwater area.

The issue was first reported around 9:20 a.m.

The utility's outage map has been fluctuating between 1,000-3,000 people in the dark as of this writing. Most of the outages are centered in an area west of Missouri Avenue N., north of Bellair Road and east of S. Belcher Road.