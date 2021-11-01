Power restored to more than 2,600 Duke Energy customers in St. Petersburg

There is no word yet on the exact cause of the outage.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Power has been restored to at least 2,600 Duke Energy customers in and around the downtown area following an earlier outage.

The utility reported the first outage information was sent in just before 1:45 p.m. An estimated time of restoration had been listed for 4:30 p.m. but was "off" for about 39 minutes, spokesperson Ana Gibbs said.

She cited technology that allowed lines to de-energize when something comes in contact with them. A lineman came out to patrol the line, didn't see anything of concern, and was able to safely energize it.