REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. — An empty fuel tank from an F-16 jet washed up Thursday afternoon on the beach at Redington Shores in Pinellas County.

MacDill Air Force Base said the tank was empty and posed no danger of contamination to the water or beach.

The military said there is no way to track exactly when the tank ended up in the Gulf of Mexico, and it may have come from a past training exercise. Training flights are often flown over the Gulf.

The only F-16 jets in the state are some reserve units in South Florida.

MacDill sent a truck to pick up the tank, which is now basically scrap metal that will be properly disposed of at the base.

