Pinellas County

FHP: Woman falls off motorcycle, hit by second bike after hitting groove

The 43-year-old woman is said to be in critical condition.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A motorcycle that hit a groove on the roadway caused its rider's passenger to fall off and be struck by another motorcycle following just behind, Florida troopers said. 

The two bikes were heading south around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on the entrance ramp of 118th Avenue North to southbound Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 51-year-old man from Seffner who was riding a motorcycle hit a groove, causing him to lose control. The bike then hit the safety gore that separates southbound traffic from the highway entrance ramp and collided with a construction barrel. 

Both the man and his 43-year-old passenger, who troopers identified as a woman from Seffner, fell off the motorcycle. A second motorcycle, driven by a 34-year-old Apollo Beach man, ended up crashing into the woman, troopers said.

She reportedly suffered critical injuries, while the two men received minor injuries.

