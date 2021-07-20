Amanda Makki announces bid for Florida District 13

Republican Strategist and attorney Amanda Makki announced her congressional run on Tuesday morning. This will be her second time on the campaign trail.

LARGO, Fla. — After running for office in August 2020 for Florida's 13th Congressional district office but falling short to Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki stated that she will be running for the position again.

A crowd gathered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo to hear the major announcement from the Republican candidate.

Makki opened her speech by speaking about the United States' economy.

"We all want the same thing for our future, we want Joe Biden out," Makki said before adding on that she doesn't want a socialist Congress running the country and how a one-party control of the nation is "dangerous."

She talked about being a legal immigrant and how her family came to America with nothing in order to escape a dictatorship that oppressed her people in many ways in Iran.

She lets her disappointment in the president be known by referring to the country as "Joe Biden's America" and accusing him of paying people to "sit at home and collect a paycheck."

"Last time I ran, as you know, I fell short. But, I believe that you learn more from your losses than you do from your wins. In what it confirmed to me when we ended up losing this race in November was we need desperately to have a conservative voice in Washington that represents us. And that's why I decided to run for office, again for congress for Florida's 13th congressional district," Makki said.

Makki said she worked even harder after her previous loss by uplifting and elevating "conservative voices," including through writings and television and radio appearances.