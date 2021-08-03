Florida corrections sergeant killed in Indian Rocks Beach crash

Deputies say Miguel Gonzalez, 44, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is ongoing into an overnight crash that killed a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at the Indian Rocks Bridge and E. Gulf Boulevard, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 44-year-old Miguel Gonzales was found near his overturned Ford F-150.

According to investigators, Gonzales was heading west on the Indian Rocks Bridge when he somehow lost control of the truck and crashed into the concrete barrier. The collision caused him to become partially ejected out of the passenger front window.

The truck continued along the barrier wall and crashed into several portions of the metal railing, deputies said. Gonzalez then was fully ejected from the truck and fell onto the curb near 5th Avenue N. and East Gulf Boulevard.

Deputies say the truck continued on before hitting a palm tree and a set of Pinellas County junction signs before overturning.

Gonzales worked as a sergeant with the Florida Department of Corrections and had been assigned to Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell, Florida, the sheriff's office said.