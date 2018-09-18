CLEARWATER, Fla. – A former firefighter and paramedic is now spending his time and money helping save lives in a different way. Instead of saving people from burning buildings or triaging car accident victims, Luis Garcia travels all over Florida giving away the opioid overdose antidote Narcan and training people on how to use it.

Garcia says he spent money from his own savings on 800 Narcan devices, and he’s conducted almost thirty giveaways, which each include a two-hour training class.

Garcia says, so far, 73 lives have been saved via the Facebook page for his organization, the South Florida Opioid Crisis Mortality Reduction Project.

Garcia was in the Tampa Bay area this week offering training sessions and giving away Narcan.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP