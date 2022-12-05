Downed power line leaves some without power along Gandy Boulevard

It's believed a passing boat clipped the line.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At least 2,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday morning following a downed line alongside Gandy Boulevard.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the area around 10:30 a.m. near The Getaway restaurant. It believed a boat somehow clipped a line, which dragged it down and knocked out the power.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Duke Energy's online outage map shows at least 2,300 customers in the dark, but that number is likely to fluctuate in the coming hours. It's estimated power will be restored by 2:30 p.m.