Popular St. Pete restaurant closes because of coronavirus concerns

Hawkers St. Pete did not say when it would reopen.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hawkers St. Pete has temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated:

"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have decided to proactively close our St. Pete location - temporarily - due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County."

The post went on to say that the closure will allow it to perform additional CDC-approved deep cleaning procedures.

No reopening date was stated, but owners asked for people to keep an eye on the restaurant's social media pages.

