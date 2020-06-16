Popular St. Pete restaurant closes because of coronavirus concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hawkers St. Pete has temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
A post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated:
"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have decided to proactively close our St. Pete location - temporarily - due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County."
The post went on to say that the closure will allow it to perform additional CDC-approved deep cleaning procedures.
No reopening date was stated, but owners asked for people to keep an eye on the restaurant's social media pages.
