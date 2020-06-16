x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

Popular St. Pete restaurant closes because of coronavirus concerns

Hawkers St. Pete did not say when it would reopen.
Credit: Hawkers St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hawkers St. Pete has temporarily closed because of COVID-19.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page stated:

"Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have decided to proactively close our St. Pete location - temporarily - due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases across the City of St. Petersburg and Pinellas County."

The post went on to say that the closure will allow it to perform additional CDC-approved deep cleaning procedures.

No reopening date was stated, but owners asked for people to keep an eye on the restaurant's social media pages.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter