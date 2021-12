No one was hurt.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Road debris became a major inconvenience for drivers left with flat tires Wednesday morning on Interstate 275.

A truck heading northbound toward Tampa near 4th Street suffered a broken axel around 10:30 a.m., scattering debris across the highway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No one was hurt, but at least eight cars hit the debris and suffered flat tires.