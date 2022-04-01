'Let's get to work': St. Petersburg Mayor-elect Ken Welch set for historic moment

Because of Welch's coronavirus diagnosis, his swearing-in ceremony as the city's first Black mayor is scheduled to be held virtually.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pomp surrounding Ken Welch's inauguration Thursday will be more muted given the circumstance of COVID-19.

St. Petersburg's mayor-elect this week announced he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated and boosted — and having contracted the virus last fall. Regardless, history will be made when he's sworn in virtually as the city's first Black mayor.

An in-person swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall was canceled because of Welch's diagnosis. Digital or not, "it's time to get to work," he said earlier.

Welch's speech will be broadcast live on the city's television channel, St. Pete TV and will be on the city's Facebook page. You'll also be able to watch it live on 10 Tampa Bay, our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Welch is a third-generation St. Petersburg resident who grew up in the Gas Plant area. Prior to running for mayor, Welch became the first commissioner elected to represent Pinellas County Commission District 7 and served his post for 20 years. In his run for mayor, Welch was considered to be the frontrunner who had garnered the support of outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Welch beat St. Petersburg council member Robert Blackmon in a percentage split 60-40. In his acceptance speech, he acknowledged the past before leading the city into the future. It was his father, David Welch, who was St. Petersburg's first Black man to serve on the city council in the 1980s.

He, too, ran for mayor in 1991.

"Because of each and every one of you here today we have made history. But this election is not about me, it’s because of the giants that came before me — it’s because of the inclusive progress we are working towards, and that’s why we're all here today," he said.

In his run for mayor, Welch focused on six principles, including an inclusive leadership strategy, keeping the mayor's office in touch with the city, making informed decisions, being innovative, incorporating intentional equity and impacting the community.

He says he plans to stick to those promises, keeping inclusive progress at the focus of his administration, even though the work ahead is bound to be challenging.

Welch, too, said he's also invested in justice reform, diversion equity and alternatives to incarceration.