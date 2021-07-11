Bicyclist killed in Largo crash

LARGO, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday night while crossing the road, according to police.
It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of northbound 66th Street N. south of Ulmerton Road. Police say the bicyclist was traveling west to east in an unlit area with no bike lights when they were hit by a northbound car in the right lane.
The bicyclist died at the scene of the crash.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police Sgt. Blickensdorf at 727-586-7469.
