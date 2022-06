The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

LARGO, Fla. — Excavation is ongoing at a construction site in unincorporated Largo after receiving a tip about a cold case, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It's happening Wednesday morning at a location on 120th Street North near Ulmerton Road.

The agency could not provide any additional information about the work or what cold case may be involved.