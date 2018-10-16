ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Police are investigating two deaths in St. Petersburg.

Officers say they found a man and woman dead in an alley near 14th Avenue South and 16th Street South.

Detectives were dispatched around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not immediately clear how the pair died or how they might have been connected.

Authorities are just beginning their investigation.

If you have any information about the case, please call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates from 10News.

