Man drives off road, crashes into house in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man somehow veered his pickup truck off the road and into a house Sunday morning, police said.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on southbound 49th Street N. near 5th Avenue N., according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
The man went off the road after passing 5th Avenue N., hit a sign, went through a vacant lot and into the house.
He was the only one in the truck, said police, adding he sustained life-threatening injuries.
The house received some minor damage in the crash.
