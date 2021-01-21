x
Man shot, killed in St. Petersburg

The public is not believed to be in any danger, police said.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A search is ongoing for whoever shot a man to death in St. Petersburg.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th Avenue S. and 36th Street S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The agency said a man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

St. Petersburg police say the public is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to give police a call at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous text message by texting SPPD to TIP-411.

