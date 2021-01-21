Man shot, killed in St. Petersburg

The public is not believed to be in any danger, police said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A search is ongoing for whoever shot a man to death in St. Petersburg.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th Avenue S. and 36th Street S., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The agency said a man was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to give police a call at 727-893-7780 or send an anonymous text message by texting SPPD to TIP-411.