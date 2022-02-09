FHP: Man riding bicycle killed in St. Pete crash

The man on the bicycle later died at the hospital the next morning from his injuries from the collision.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from the United Kingdom was killed Tuesday evening while riding his bicycle in St. Petersburg.

A FedEx truck was traveling northbound on 71st Street North, north of 50th Avenue North, behind the man on the bicycle who was riding without lights, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

A van was also driving on the street, traveling southbound.

Once the driver of the truck became aware of the bicyclist, he tried to avoid hitting the man and began to rotate on the wet road, FHP explains.

The rear of the FedEx truck reportedly crashed into the bicycle before colliding with the left side of the van.

Both the truck and the van ended up on the west shoulder of the road after the crash while the bicyclist came to a rest at a nearby driveway entrance, troopers report.

The man on the bicycle later died at the hospital the next morning from his injuries.