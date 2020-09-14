Volunteers desperately needed for Meals on Wheels for Kids

Meals on Wheels for Kids in Pinellas County is in great need of volunteers to deliver meals to kids who are doing school remotely.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Your help is needed to make sure kids in Pinellas County get food.

Meal on Wheels for Kids is the first of its kind, launched in March of this year, to help kids when schools closed with meals delivered to their home by volunteers.

Now, it is in desperate need of help.

The program relies on 125 volunteers each week to deliver frozen prepared meals, fresh produce and shelf-stable food to children and families who are doing school remotely.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver in Pinellas County on Mondays and Wednesdays. The routes take anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.

The program currently serves St. Petersburg, Lealman and Clearwater.

While they're delivering nutritious food to these children's homes, this is also making them feel more socially connected with the volunteers stopping by.

If you can't deliver, but want to help, they also need people to pack boxes of shelf-stable food on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

You can also make a donation -- $20 will provide a week of meals delivered to children in need.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

