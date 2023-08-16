Missing Pinellas County woman found alive almost week after disappearing

Anu Awasthi hadn't been seen since Thursday, Aug. 10 after she left the hair salon at a Walmart in Oldsmar.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Anu Awasthi has been found after vanishing last Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirms.

Volunteers with "We Are the Essentials" explained she was found by the group's co-founder, Nico Tusconi, and other volunteers near a CVS where she was last seen.

"I can confirm she was located near that location and is safe and well," the sheriff's office wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

The volunteer search agency, which is made up of retired military personnel and law enforcement, had spent the past two days searching the area near the Oldsmar Walmart where Awasthi had last been seen. Their search spanned miles beyond it as well.

Volunteers also used drones to search the area by air.

Awasthi's family had been frantically searching for her and had recently offered a reward for any information on her whereabouts. According to her husband Vikas, she had been depressed after the death of her father two months prior to her disappearance.

Awasthi is being treated at the hospital, according to volunteers.