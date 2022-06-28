Monkeypox cases double in Pinellas and Polk counties

In Florida, there have been 51 cases of monkeypox, the state's department of health says.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — There are now four reported cases of monkeypox in the Tampa Bay region, with two cases out of Pinellas and Polk counties each, the Florida Department of Health's recent data shows.

Pinellas and Polk counties had their first reported confirmed case of monkeypox in June.

There have been no deaths in the state and country and health officials in the U.S. say the risk to the American public is low, but they are taking steps to assure people that medical measures are in place to deal with the growing problem.

However, the World Health Organization is considering declaring the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox a global emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some symptoms of monkeypox to look out for include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. This process can take several weeks.



The CDC also says the overall threat of monkeypox is low because it's a rare disease and doesn't spread easily without close contact.

The White House says 56,000 doses of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine will be shipped out immediately and Florida is expected to be one of the first states to receive doses of the monkeypox vaccine because of its case numbers.