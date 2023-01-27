19-year-old dies after being ejected from motorcycle, FHP says

Authorities said the 19-year-old "failed to negotiate a curve," which caused the motorcycle to run off the road.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Largo died of his injuries after being ejected from a motorcycle Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m. as the 19-year-old was traveling westbound on the Roosevelt Boulevard exit ramp leading to Ulmerton Road, FHP said in a statement.

Authorities said the 19-year-old "failed to negotiate a curve," which caused the motorcycle to run off the road, eject the rider and travel off the overpass to its final resting spot.