Husband and wife dead after murder-suicide, deputies say

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Deputies are trying to figure out what led up to a suspected murder-suicide in Pinellas County.
They responded just before 1 p.m. Monday to a home on Huntleigh Court in Oldsmar after someone called about hearing a gunshot earlier in the morning, the sheriff's office said.
Shawna Katz, 41, was found dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives say they believe she was shot by her husband, 53-year-old John Katz, before he took his own life.
The sheriff's office says an investigation is ongoing.
If you or someone you know is going through a tough time, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 and offers free and confidential support. It can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
