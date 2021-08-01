x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

3 people taken to the hospital following crash in Palm Harbor

A portion of southbound US-19 is closed while crews clean up pool chlorine that spilled during the accident.
Credit: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue

PALM HARBOR, Fla — All southbound lanes of US-19 at Innisbrook Drive in Palm Harbor are shut down after a crash sent three people to the hospital.

According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, the road will remain closed until crews can finish cleaning up pool chemicals that spilled from a truck during the accident. Firefighters estimate it could take up to 20 minutes.

The extent of the injuries of those involved in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 