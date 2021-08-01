3 people taken to the hospital following crash in Palm Harbor

A portion of southbound US-19 is closed while crews clean up pool chlorine that spilled during the accident.

PALM HARBOR, Fla — All southbound lanes of US-19 at Innisbrook Drive in Palm Harbor are shut down after a crash sent three people to the hospital.

According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, the road will remain closed until crews can finish cleaning up pool chemicals that spilled from a truck during the accident. Firefighters estimate it could take up to 20 minutes.

The extent of the injuries of those involved in the crash are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

