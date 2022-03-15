Driver killed in crash involving dairy truck on US 19 in Palm Harbor

The northbound lanes are closed to traffic.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — One person was killed in a crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 19 at Curlew Road in Palm Harbor, FHP says.

Troopers say a Nissan sedan and a dairy truck at some point collided. The driver of the car, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital. They later died from their injuries.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed. Drivers are being detoured around the crash in the northbound lanes.