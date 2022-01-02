Portion of Park Boulevard closed due to crash

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police officers are urging drivers to seek alternate routes after a car crash shut down a portion of the eastbound lanes on Park Boulevard.
Eastbound lanes of Park Boulevard are closed from 66th Street to 64th Street due to a car crash involving a person walking near the roadway.
The area is expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate.
At this time, police have not released details on any injuries related to the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.