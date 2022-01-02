Portion of Park Boulevard closed due to crash

Pinellas Park police urges drivers to avoid the area.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police officers are urging drivers to seek alternate routes after a car crash shut down a portion of the eastbound lanes on Park Boulevard.

Eastbound lanes of Park Boulevard are closed from 66th Street to 64th Street due to a car crash involving a person walking near the roadway.

The area is expected to be closed for a few hours while police investigate.