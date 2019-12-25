PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man is dead after being hit by a car in Pinellas County.

It happened just after 8 on Christmas Eve.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 59-year-old man was crossing Palm Harbor Boulevard just south of Maryland Avenue when he walked into the path of a Hyundai Genesis that was going north. The man was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

FHP said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the driver was not charged. The driver and three family members -- all from Tarpon Springs -- were in the Genesis. They were wearing seatbelts and were not hurt.

