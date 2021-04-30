x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while crossing a road in Clearwater

Police have not identified the driver.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Clearwater, police say.

Clearwater Police says the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday near Edgewater Drive and Union Street. Authorities say a man was trying to cross Edgewater when he was struck by a car. Police say the man was not using the crosswalk.

The man has been taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify the driver. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter