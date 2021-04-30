CLEARWATER, Fla. — One man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Clearwater, police say.
Clearwater Police says the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday near Edgewater Drive and Union Street. Authorities say a man was trying to cross Edgewater when he was struck by a car. Police say the man was not using the crosswalk.
The man has been taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.
Police did not identify the driver.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter