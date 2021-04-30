Police have not identified the driver.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Clearwater, police say.

Clearwater Police says the incident happened at around 6 p.m. Friday near Edgewater Drive and Union Street. Authorities say a man was trying to cross Edgewater when he was struck by a car. Police say the man was not using the crosswalk.

The man has been taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with life-threatening injuries.

