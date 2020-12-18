Portion of southbound I-275 shut down while troopers investigate deadly multi-vehicle crash

It is unclear at this time how long the roadway will remain closed, but troopers say "motorists should continue to expect delays and seek other routes."

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers needing to travel on Interstate 275 south near Gandy Boulevard will want to take an alternate route as troopers say a deadly crash has all lanes closed.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the deadly multi-vehicle accident just before 6:30 p.m., closing off all southbound lanes near mile marker 28.

Troopers are investigating what led up to the deadly crash, which at least involves two cars seen with heavy damage in an FHP tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.