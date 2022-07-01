Pinellas County in need of 911 dispatchers to fill vacant positions

Across the country, 911 Call Centers are dealing with short staffing. Pinellas County is no exception.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — 911 call centers across the country are in need of applicants. Telecommunication dispatchers are in high demand with staffing shortages and high turnover in departments across the U.S.

In Pinellas County, it's no different. 21 percent of its telecommunications dispatch positions are vacant which equals out to a whopping 26 openings.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with the Pinellas County Emergency Service Department Director Jim Fogarty about how he makes do with less staff.

He wasted no time sharing a message to whoever is reading this now.

“Full staff for us is about 123 positions. I just signed paperwork to hire 15, and we’d like to hire 26 more," Fogarty explained. "I’m really interested in your viewers to call me up and apply for a job here in Pinellas County, it’s a great opportunity.“

Fogarty said he knows it is a tough job that asks a lot out of people. But every phone call has the potential to help others and even save a life.

“You’re talking with folks that it could be their best or their worst day and you’re providing a service to them, a very important service," he said. "So there is some burnout. It’s a very stressful job.“

Pinellas County residents don't have to wait about response times. Fogarty said he makes adjustments to his staff as needed. Some of the calls the center receives are to their non-emergency number. Those calls get de-prioritized.

“There’s a hierarchy of which phone call we answer first, and you can modify some staffing, we expect the busy times of the day," Fogarty said. "[9 a.m.] to [10 p.m.]."

If you're interested in applying to one of the open dispatch telecommunication positions in Pinellas County, click here.

The county will also be hosting a career fair on January 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College in Clearwater.

Dispatch openings across the Tampa Bay area:

Lakeland

Current dispatch openings: 8

How they're making do while short-staffed: "We have an amazing team in our 911 Emergency Communications center that has been able to cover staffing shortages and we continue to recruit for new applicants."

Why the positions are open: "This job is very unique. An individual must be able to multi-task in what can often be a stressful situation. Dispatchers are also required to work shift work (12-hour shifts) that may be difficult for some applicants. Our agency does offer a competitive pay and benefits package. New applicants are provided on-the-job training. Anyone interested in becoming a dispatcher can call 863-834-5915."

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Current dispatch openings: 3

How they're making do while short-staffed: "Our staff operates as a unit. Everyone supports one another, so if there are staffing issues we ensure that particular deputy or dispatcher or detention staff member, etc. have the support they need to complete their assignments safely and effectively."

Why the positions are open: "Many of our dispatchers join the agency in hopes of becoming law enforcement officers. We pride ourselves on helping them to realize that dream. So when there is an opening in the dispatch center, it is usually because that employee has completed their requirements and is ready for the exciting next step!"

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office