Car connected to missing persons case found in Palm Harbor pond; body located inside

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A car believed to be tied to a missing persons case was found Friday morning in a Pinellas County pond, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities add a body was located inside.

Crews were seen pulling a blue/grey Mitsubishi Outlander hatchback out of the pond, which is located in the area of Belcher Road and Old Oak Circle. The Sunshine State Sonar dive team provided assistance, law enforcement said.

"The Medical Examiners Office will be working to determine identification and cause of death," Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Amanda Sinni said in a statement.

"The investigation is still open and active."