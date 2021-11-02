Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy accused of handcuffing girlfriend against her will during argument

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was arrested and relieved of duty.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment for handcuffing his girlfriend during an argument.

Deputies say the argument started Wednesday when Deputy Jared Toro's girlfriend confronted him about infidelity. Toro was putting on his uniform and getting ready for work, according to detectives.

The sheriff's office says the argument escalated into a physical altercation resulting in Toro holding his girlfriend against a wall and handcuffing her hands behind her back. Detectives say Toro's girlfriend was forced to sit on the floor for "several minutes" while her hands were still handcuffed. Toro then took off the handcuffs and left, according to the agency.

Later that night the sheriff's office started its investigation into the incident. Detectives say Toro admitted to handcuffing his girlfriend against her will. And, the agency says physical marks on the girlfriend's arms and witness statements back up the girlfriend's allegations.

Toro was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery and one county of false imprisonment.

The sheriff's office says Toro was removed from his position as a deputy sheriff and will be placed on "administrative re-assignment in a non-sworn position" pending the outcome of this case and the sheriff's office's internal investigation.