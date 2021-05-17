Pinellas County deputy fired, accused of sending women sexual texts

One of the women called texts from the deputy, "unprofessional, creepy, and scary."

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says one of its own deputies was terminated after two investigations revealed he was inappropriately contacting women.

The sheriff's office says former deputy Brian Overton put his own personal wants ahead of the welfare of the people he was sworn to serve when he texted them to have personal, sometimes sexual, conversations.

The first investigation into Overton's behavior was opened in July 2020, according to the sheriff's office.

A woman told investigators she had met Overton during the death investigation of her father, according to the sheriff's office. The woman said at first the texts were about the investigation, but then investigators say they turned into a personal conversation.

The sheriff's office said some of the texts from Overton were sexual in nature. The deputy later admitted to what he was doing and was issued a written reprimand in August, according to a press release.

Then in Feb. 2021, the sheriff's office said Overton used an app on his phone to hide his number from another woman who contacted investigators about a child abuse case.

Investigators said at first Overton was texting the woman about the outcome of the investigation but then things turned personal and even sexual in nature.

The woman called the texts she received from Overton "unprofessional, creepy, and scary," according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the woman told them she felt like she was being sexually harassed but was scared to say anything because it could have impacted her case.

The sheriff's office says during the Administrative Interview, Overton admitted the text messages were "improper, did not serve a legitimate law enforcement purpose, and were not ethical." Investigators also said he acknowledged the texts were sent with the sole purpose of having a personal conversation and should not have been sent.

"Deputy Overton's conduct was reprehensible and instead of honoring his oath to help others, he tried to take advantage of women in vulnerable situations for self-serving sexual gratification. Overton's conduct is inconsistent with how a deputy sheriff should conduct himself and he has forfeited the privilege of being a law enforcement officer," Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said.

The sheriff's office says its Administrative Review Board found that Overton abused his position of power and "demonstrated a pattern of being unable to practice self-restraint."

As a result of the investigation, Overton was terminated effective Monday, May 17, the sheriff's office said.