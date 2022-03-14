2 Head Start workers charged with child abuse in Pinellas County

They're accused of forcibly grabbing kids.

Two Hard Start workers have been arrested and charged with child abuse in Pinellas County, according to arrest affidavits.

Jacqueline Alers, a 53-year-old program teacher, was accused of grabbing a child by the arms and forcing him down onto the ground. One affidavit described her grabbing and swinging a child in a circle before forcing him onto her lap. Another claimed Alers, who is from St. Petersburg, grabbed a girl by the shirt and face, yelled at her and shoved the child.

A separate affidavit accused 52-year-old Kimberly Ann Nicotra, of Seminole, of pushing and grabbing a boy's arm. It says she dragged him and forced him to sit down near other children.