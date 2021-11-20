Pinellas County Schools removes LGBTQ+ book from libraries at a pair of high schools

The district stated it heard concerns about “Gender Queer: A Memoir” due to the sexual nature of some of the content illustrated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County School officials removed an LGBTQ book aimed at educating readers about gender identity from two of its high schools' libraries.

"Gender Queer: A Memoir" is about what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, according to its biography. It adds it touches on gender identity, and what it means for readers.

An internal administrative review found due to the graphic illustrated sexual nature of some of the content, the book had to be pulled from its general circulation at Lakewood and Dunedin High Schools, according to a statement from the district.

But a district spokesperson said the book is still available to teachers, school counselors, social workers and other district staff.

Lakewood High School's student-run newspaper Spartan News Network first reported the news.

The novel was awarded the 2020 Stonewall — Israel Fishman Non-fiction Award Honor, which is given to books deemed of exceptional merit relating to LGBT-related topics.

"It sends a clear message that we are part of the community and when we are exclusionary, we are sending the opposite message," Nathan Bruemmer, LGBTQ community advocate, and former educator said.

Bruemmer said that LGBTQ resource accessibility is about creating a positive impact for students as they learn more about themselves.

"There were a number of books that were transformative for me," Bruemmer said.

He encourages any students struggling with their identities and their mental health to know resources are available. While he doesn't agree with the decision made at Pinellas County Schools, he said there are other school districts that are supportive of empowering LGBTQ youth.

"I think that's a really important flip side," Bruemmer said.

Jim Nixon, LGBTQ liaison for the mayor's office in St. Petersburg, said while at least a few pages in the book are questionable due to its sexual content being depicted, he said, in general, it's important for students to have access to LGBTQ education.

Nixon cited higher rates of suicide among teens, therefore he said resources available to LGBTQ youth are vital to preventing them.

He said he often drove miles as a teen to a local LGBTQ bookstore to better understand his identities.

"Having that available can make all the difference in the world to a youth," Nixon said.

Pinellas County Schools is one of several school districts nationwide removing the book from its libraries due to concerns that it is not deemed age-appropriate for high school students.

Here's the full statement from Pinellas County Schools: