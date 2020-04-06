Pinellas County Jail worker tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARWATER, Fla. — An inmate records specialist in the Pinellas County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second sheriff's office member to contract the novel coronavirus.
The specialist last worked at the jail on May 28 and had no symptoms or exposure at work, according to law enforcement. During one of the employee's days off, authorities say the person may have been exposed in a social setting to a health care provider who works around coronavirus patients.
The specialist has not been back to work since. The worker is recovering from COVID-19 and will not return to the jail for the foreseeable future.
The sheriff's office says inmate records specialists have "minimal to no
contact with inmates."
All jail staff members are screened daily, and any employees who display coronavirus symptoms are tested and monitored.
"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will continue with mitigation measures we
have in place to ensure the safety of our members and inmates," the sheriff's office said.
