Man accused of having 'destructive device' near gathering outside Pinellas County Courthouse

The individual was arrested and charged, according to law enforcement.

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss the arrest of a man accused of having "a destructive device."

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will lead the event and is expected to announce several charges against the man.

Little information has yet been released ahead of the news conference. In the meantime, authorities have confirmed that the man was seen prowling and running away from a political-related group of people that had gathered lawfully to hold an assembly outside the Pinellas County Courthouse.

Gualtieri is expected to speak at 4 p.m. at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo.