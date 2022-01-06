Pinellas superintendent will retire at the end of the school year

Dr. Michael A. Grego has led the district since 2012.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael A. Grego plans to retire at the end of the current school year.

Grego, whose career in Florida's public education system spans 42 years, made the announcement Thursday morning. He said his last day would be July 1, 2022.

“Pinellas County Schools is an exceptional district because of the amazing staff, students, families and community that work together to achieve excellence. I am so proud of our collective accomplishments over the past ten years,” Grego wrote in a statement.

During Grego's time with the district, Pinellas County's overall graduation rate rose from under 70 percent to 92 percent. The superintendent worked specifically to bridge achievement gaps between students of color and their white peers. He hired the district's first minority achievement officer.

"The Black graduation rate rose from 56 percent to 86.3 percent and the Hispanic graduation rate increased from 64 percent to 92 percent," the district explained in a news release. "Students with disabilities increased their graduation rate from under 40 percent to 83.8 percent and English Learners advanced from 48 percent to 91 percent."

District leaders pointed to Grego's efforts to improve once-failing schools.

"Campbell Park, Fairmount Park, Maximo and Melrose elementaries moved from an F to a C and Lakewood Elementary moved from an F to an A during a global pandemic," a district spokesperson wrote.

In an emailed statement, School Board Chair Eileen Long praised Grego's leadership, saying it had driven the district to become a "national leader in public education."

"I am deeply saddened by the news, but I know Dr. Grego is leaving our district in a much better place than when he started, and I am confident our next superintendent has an exceptional foundation to continue our progress," Long wrote. "Dr. Grego will be greatly missed, and I wish him much happiness in his retirement.”