Local firefighters pack bags full of items designed to save babies' lives during sleep

Over a ten-year period in Pinellas County, there have been more than 100 babies lost from suffocation because of unsafe sleep practices.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Rather than responding to tragedy, firefighters in St. Petersburg are trying to prevent it.

On Tuesday, 14 firefighters packed bags with items to help babies sleep safely. There are onesies that say "this side up" which helps remind parents that sleeping on their back is best.

There are also sleep sacks and informational books in the bags as well.

This is all part of the "Sleep Baby Safely" campaign. The Juvenile Welfare Board, which created the campaign, has cut infant sleep-related deaths in half since it launched in 2018.

“Suffocation from unsafe sleep is the #1 cause of preventable child death, not just in Pinellas County but across Florida and the U.S.,” St. Petersburg Rescue Chief Ian Womack, who is part of the campaign, said in a statement.

"It’s a tragedy that’s 100% preventable, and we’re committed to doing whatever we can to educate and prevent these needless deaths.”