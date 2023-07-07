Pinellas County wants your input on recycling changes

Revisions to the solid waste ordinance are needed to help the county reach a vision of zero waste to landfill by 2050.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Solid Waste is considering changes to its recycling efforts, and they want to know what you think about it.

Officials want to revise the current solid waste ordinance to help the county reach its goal of zero waste to landfill by the year 2050. Public meetings will be held starting next week to discuss the changes being considered and to hear from residents.

In a news release from the county, "Pinellas County’s Chapter 106 Solid Waste (“Ordinance”) has not been significantly revised since the 1980s. To support the County’s 2020 30-year Solid Waste Master Plan (Master Plan) and its vision of zero waste to landfill by 2050, a countywide focus on waste reduction and recycling programs is needed."

The Department of Solid Waste (DSW) wants to hear from residents of unincorporated Pinellas County. The county is soliciting feedback on potential ordinance revisions. In the public sessions, an overview of the current solid waste management system will be explained, as well as why the county believes countywide waste reduction and recycling programs are needed.

"The public will be able to provide input about potential ordinance revisions that may affect residents and businesses in the unincorporated areas," the news release reads. "There will be additional public engagement opportunities within the next 12 months.

Three public engagement meetings are scheduled for this month: