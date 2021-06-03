Pinellas County students age 12 and up can get vaccinated at three high school clinics

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is making moves to help students get vaccinated.
DOH-Pinellas is offering two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and up at three area high schools in June and July.
Vaccines will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only at the locations below.
- Largo High School- June 22 & July 13
410 Missouri Avenue, Largo
- Gibbs High School- June 23 & July 14
850 34th Street S., St. Petersburg
- Pinellas Park High School- June 24 & July 15
6305 118th Avenue N., Largo
The first vaccination date at each school is for first doses, while the second date will be for students to receive their second dose.
Pinellas County students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To make an appointment, call the health department at (727) 824-6931.
