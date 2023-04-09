PCSO: Pinellas deputy arrested after forcing himself inside ex-wife's home

x
Pinellas County

Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was arrested on Saturday after forcing himself inside his ex-wife's home and forcibly grabbing her, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said around 9:35 p.m., Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35, went to his ex-wife's home in Seminole and entered after being told not to.

"Deerman shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim's arm, placing it behind her back,"  the news release explains."Deerman pushed the victim into a wall and entered the residence." 

   

The sheriff's office says the ex-wife was left with redness and bruising to her arm. Deerman was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

 Deerman is currently in the Pinellas County Jail. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. 

