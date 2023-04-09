PCSO: Pinellas deputy arrested after forcing himself inside ex-wife's home

The sheriff's office said around 9:35 p.m. Corporal Michael Deerman II, 35, went to his ex-wife's home in Seminole and entered after being told not to.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy was arrested on Saturday after forcing himself inside his ex-wife's home and forcibly grabbing her, according to a news release.

"Deerman shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim's arm, placing it behind her back," the news release explains."Deerman pushed the victim into a wall and entered the residence."

The sheriff's office says the ex-wife was left with redness and bruising to her arm. Deerman was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary with battery.