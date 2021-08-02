x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Pinellas leaders set to discuss 'computer intrusion' of city water system

More details of the breach will be shared at a 12 p.m. press conference.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A "computer intrusion" into the City of Oldsmar's water system has area leaders holding a press conference.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be joined by Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel and City Manager Al Braithwaite to discuss the breach.  

No further details on the matter are set to be shared until the briefing at 12 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter