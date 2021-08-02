Pinellas leaders set to discuss 'computer intrusion' of city water system

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A "computer intrusion" into the City of Oldsmar's water system has area leaders holding a press conference.
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be joined by Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel and City Manager Al Braithwaite to discuss the breach.
No further details on the matter are set to be shared until the briefing at 12 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
- Bucs' Super Bowl bid caps off an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports
- Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside
- US Air Force performs trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Brady, Gronk have most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history
- Meet the Glazer family: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners for the last 26 years
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter