Pinellas Park police investigate crash involving bicycle

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a serious crash that involved a car and a bicycle.
Police said the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
Officers said the crash shut down the southbound lanes of 66th Street between 64th and 62nd Avenue.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
