Pinellas County

Pinellas Park police investigate crash involving bicycle

Credit: Pinellas Park PD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating a serious crash that involved a car and a bicycle.

Police said the crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers said the crash shut down the southbound lanes of 66th Street between 64th and 62nd Avenue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

